Xponance Inc. Sells 36,147 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

