Xponance Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.43. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.