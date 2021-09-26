Xponance Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

