Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 274.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,264,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,640,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

