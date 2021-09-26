Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $7.50 at DA Davidson

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $932.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

