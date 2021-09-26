Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.70.

WDAY opened at $268.43 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day moving average of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

