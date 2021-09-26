Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 264.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

A number of brokerages have commented on MRW. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 9th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

LON MRW opened at GBX 292.20 ($3.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.83. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

