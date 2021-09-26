Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 264.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

A number of brokerages have commented on MRW. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 9th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

LON MRW opened at GBX 292.20 ($3.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.83. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

