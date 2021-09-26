WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

