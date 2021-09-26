WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $207,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

