WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.