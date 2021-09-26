WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $216,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,534 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.13. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,170,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,497,039 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

