WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 61.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $975.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

