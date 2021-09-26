WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inogen were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,939,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

INGN stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -390.97 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $595,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,963,693 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

