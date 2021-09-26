Windsor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.75. 233,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.76. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -166.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

