Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,666. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

