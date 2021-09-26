Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,671. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

