Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys 376 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. 410,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

