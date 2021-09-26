William Blair Comments on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFIX. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $867,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

