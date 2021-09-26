Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) & Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Critical Contrast

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $52.05 billion 3.61 $11.00 billion $6.58 15.64 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 23.89% 14.86% 1.27% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 6 14 0 2.70 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus price target of $95.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

