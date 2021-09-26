Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAB opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

