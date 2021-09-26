Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WAB opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $91.12.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.