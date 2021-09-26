Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.