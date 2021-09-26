Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Weibo were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Weibo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WB shares. HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of WB stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

