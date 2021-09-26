Wedbush Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $162.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $158.70 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 500,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

