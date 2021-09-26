Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

