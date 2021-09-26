Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.9% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock worth $2,307,497,039 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

