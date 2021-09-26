W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $405.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $339.80 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.21 and a 200 day moving average of $434.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

