Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Sold by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 87.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400,000 shares during the quarter. Vy Global Growth accounts for 0.3% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $2,560,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Vy Global Growth by 203.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at $20,240,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at $5,060,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VYGG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,089. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

