Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

