Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €30.39 ($35.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of EPA VIV traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €10.98 ($12.92). The company had a trading volume of 10,536,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.95.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.