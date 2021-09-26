Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

VIVHY opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

