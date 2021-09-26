Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of VTRU opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.48 million and a PE ratio of 61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth $1,992,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

