VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.41

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $63.85 million and $51,321.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

