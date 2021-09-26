Verso (VSO) Price Tops $0.16

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $272,740.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00103544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00134161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,712.07 or 0.99969217 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.78 or 0.07034286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.71 or 0.00754041 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

