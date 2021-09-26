Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $44.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

