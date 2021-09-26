Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $207.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average of $183.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $969,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

