Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

VRNT stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -169.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,770 shares of company stock worth $963,912. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

