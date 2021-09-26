Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.
VRNT stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -169.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,770 shares of company stock worth $963,912. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
