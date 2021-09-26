VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $386.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,472.99 or 1.00005495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00091892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002320 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00574550 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,190,437 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

