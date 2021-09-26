Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $40,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,605,000 after buying an additional 300,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $299.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

