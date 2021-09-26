Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

NYSE VEEV opened at $299.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

