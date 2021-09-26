Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,856 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

