Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,641,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $543,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $144.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.25 and a 52-week high of $147.30.

