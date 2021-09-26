Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,255,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

