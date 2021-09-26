Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.