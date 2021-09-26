Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after buying an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $57,730,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after buying an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,179,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

