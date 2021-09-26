Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 117.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 9.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,070.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,755.12 and a one year high of $4,390.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

