Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 76.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Oshkosh stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

