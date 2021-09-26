Van ECK Associates Corp Has $89,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 181.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

