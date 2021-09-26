Van ECK Associates Corp Has $64,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 119.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,355,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

