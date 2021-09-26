Van ECK Associates Corp Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.