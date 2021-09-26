Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,016 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

